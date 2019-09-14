Portland Global Advisors Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Has Increased as Stock Price Rose; Amazon (AMZN) Stock Declined While Pettee Investors Has Upped Its Holding

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 14/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company:; 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Rating To Amazon’s New Commercial Paper Program; 28/03/2018 – Trump is reportedly ‘obsessed’ with taking down Amazon – here’s his history with his least favorite company in America

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,192 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 15,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 2.43 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14M and $157.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana (NYSE:HUM) by 1,300 shares to 3,060 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,474 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).