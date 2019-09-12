Portland Global Advisors Raised Holding in Amgen (AMGN) as Share Value Rose; As Merck & Co Com (MRK) Stock Price Rose, Holder Boston Common Asset Management Has Cut by $366,777 Its Holding

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,192 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 15,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $194.97. About 1.14M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc analyzed 4,419 shares as the company's stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 186,080 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.60 million, down from 190,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $217.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $83.75. About 2.86M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.25B for 16.75 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $802.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V Ny Reg (NYSE:PHG) by 24,452 shares to 158,179 shares, valued at $6.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc Com by 16,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NOK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.