Portland Global Advisors Maintains Stake in Amgen (AMGN); Covey Capital Advisors Boosted American Tower (AMT) Holding by $306,000

Covey Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $216.77. About 1.40M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,192 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 15,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $194.08. About 1.51M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spinnaker owns 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,991 shares. Trellus Management Lc has 15,000 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability reported 0.23% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability Company invested 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Chevy Chase owns 370,469 shares. Moreover, Pnc Finance Inc has 0.05% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 234,979 shares. 70,362 were accumulated by Cwm Lc. The Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.22% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 26,454 were reported by Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Company. Stock Yards Bank & Company has 98,498 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 359 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 364,509 are held by Td Asset Management. Orleans Capital Corp La has invested 1.35% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Pitcairn accumulated 8,071 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirit MTA shareholders approve sale, liquidation – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investing In Property Through Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investing In American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Shareholders Booked A 10% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SPY, BRK.B, NFLX, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/09/2019: ACAD, AXNX, AMGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen Presents Positive Data From Rituxan Biosimilar Study – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen: Otezla Brings Growth At A Reasonable Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alexandria Cap Ltd Co owns 4,660 shares. North Star Management Corporation accumulated 23,108 shares. Alberta Inv Management Corporation holds 0.27% or 161,000 shares. Highlander Capital Lc holds 2.58% or 23,040 shares in its portfolio. Bragg Incorporated has 1.05% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Business has 4,130 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 21,439 were accumulated by Sumitomo Life Com. 9,462 were reported by Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership. Connable Office Inc has 14,966 shares. Gradient Invs Lc reported 3,718 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 113,058 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Fdx Incorporated invested in 0.21% or 29,723 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Epoch Invest Prns invested in 0.59% or 714,450 shares.