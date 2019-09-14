Portland Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $326,360; Advent Capital Management Boosted Its Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $1.55 Million

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video)

Portland Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc sold 1,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,743 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, down from 25,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.19. About 1.70M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moneta Inv Advsr Llc holds 0.07% or 718 shares. Parsons Management Inc Ri holds 0.05% or 2,290 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.44% or 358,092 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated owns 12,073 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Delta Management Limited Co has 2.39% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 165,161 were reported by Asset Management One Limited. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,395 shares. Amica Mutual Insur reported 0.2% stake. Heritage Investors Mgmt Corp invested in 57,740 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt invested in 0.86% or 1.13 million shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 347,042 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Randolph accumulated 71,390 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd reported 87,086 shares. Oakworth Capital reported 3,057 shares stake. British Columbia Invest has invested 0.16% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.50 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Portland Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $321.25 million and $300.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,133 shares to 18,192 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWO) by 10,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Index (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability Company owns 664,139 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 109 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Peavine Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.26% or 57,012 shares. Country State Bank invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cambridge Inv Research Advsr stated it has 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 7,142 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tarbox Family Office invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lincoln Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.39% or 8,442 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 27,316 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. New England Research & Management holds 1.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 15,776 shares. The New Jersey-based Hamel Associates has invested 2.53% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Greatmark Prtnrs holds 2.62% or 85,059 shares.

