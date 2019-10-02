Portland Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $462,764; Share Value Declined; Renaissance Technologies Decreased Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $138.69 Million as Valuation Rose

Portland Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc sold 6,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 26,181 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 32,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $67.4. About 5.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 1.67 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 9.40M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $788.25M, down from 11.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.95. About 4.27M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 16/04/2018 – Philly OEM: City Offices Release Statements Regarding Starbucks Incident; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: TRANSACTION EXPECTED EPS ACCRETIVE BY END OF FY 2021; 26/03/2018 – Here are four other companies that have joined Starbucks in making equal pay a reality; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks and other companies must carry cancer warning label on coffee sold in California, judge rules; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 07/05/2018 – Nestle is getting the rights to market Starbucks’ products around the world outside the U.S. coffee company’s shops; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Includes a Fincl Settlement as Well as Continued Listening, Dialogue

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 204 shares. Loomis Sayles Co Lp holds 2.58% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 16.46M shares. Northstar Inv Ltd accumulated 185,836 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.89M shares. Iowa Natl Bank invested in 28,124 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Trustmark Savings Bank Department invested in 0.3% or 36,365 shares. 34,695 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough And Com Incorporated. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% stake. Bailard accumulated 58,245 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 14.26 million shares. Verity & Verity Ltd Com invested in 35,116 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Vista Capital Prns has invested 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.33% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 58,009 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Llc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Long Road Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 85,370 shares or 4.22% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 30.34 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $113.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 14,519 shares to 275,354 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlassian Corp Plc by 756,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH).

Portland Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $321.25M and $300.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,133 shares to 18,192 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 5,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 358,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Index (IEFA).