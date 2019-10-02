Portland Global Advisors Has Raised Its Amgen (AMGN) Position by $576,472 as Market Value Rose; Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Holder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Cut Position as Market Valuation Rose

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,192 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 15,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $189.3. About 868,116 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 750,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.13M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $73.47. About 500,143 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 10/04/2018 – EDISON WORKING WITH STATE AGENCIES TO CLARIFY FIRE LIABILITY; 25/04/2018 – Pacific Edge at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 15/03/2018 – Decommissioning Update Set for San Onofre Community Engagement Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So CA Edison – 04/18/2018 05:46 PM; 28/05/2018 – VolitionRX Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q CORE EPS 80C, EST. 91C; 03/05/2018 – Potomac Edison Boosts Fridge Recycling Incentive to $75; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: WILL ADVOCATE FOR FIRE LEGISLATION THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Palace Capital (PCA); 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: EDISON ISSUES UPDATE ON PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd owns 1,972 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Service Automobile Association holds 0.36% or 778,386 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson & Company has 1.56% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 236,024 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund reported 12,720 shares. Gabalex Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,000 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Howard Capital Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,144 shares. Valueworks Ltd Llc owns 41,086 shares or 4.99% of their US portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt owns 30 shares. Dillon And, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,139 shares. 48,546 are owned by Covington Management. Keystone Fincl Planning Incorporated accumulated 18,932 shares. Family reported 0.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 3,660 shares. 12,734 are owned by Ima Wealth Incorporated.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amgen’s Blincyto successful in late-stage ALL study – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conference Presentations, IPO News Flow Take The Spotlight – Benzinga” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amgen: Otezla Brings Growth At A Reasonable Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.37 million for 11.55 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co (Put) by 277,300 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $31.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 585,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (FLRN).