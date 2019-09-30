Portland Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $462,764; Shares Declined; Meritage Group LP Stake in Moodys (MCO) Has Cut by $27.10 Million as Market Value Rose

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 138,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 908,089 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $177.36M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $206.23. About 256,722 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Publishes Updated Emea Credit Card Abs Assumptions; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Coeur’s Outlook To Positive; All Other Ratings Affirmed; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Places Italy’s BAA2 Rating On Review For Downgrade; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO INOVALON HOLDINGS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Cirsa’s Ratings For Downgrade Following Blackstone Acquisition Announcement; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Cfr To C1 Holdings Corp.; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – WESTLAKE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Port Of Seattle’s (WA) Series 2018a&B, Stable Outlook; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Trillium Credit Card Trust Ii 2018-1 Abs

Portland Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc sold 6,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 26,181 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 32,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $71.36. About 2.49M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL- SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA INCREASED 84 PERCENT FROM PREVIOUS ASSESSMENT COMPLETED IN 2012; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.60 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Portland Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $321.25 million and $300.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Index (IEFA) by 7,060 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $706,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWO) by 10,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern reported 1.05% stake. 110,438 are owned by Colony Grp Limited Liability Company. Boltwood Management, a California-based fund reported 37,719 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory invested in 0.63% or 5.19 million shares. Pacific Global Inv Mgmt invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 149,680 shares. Aldebaran owns 1.99% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 37,595 shares. B Riley Wealth holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 74,069 shares. New York-based Clearbridge Invs Llc has invested 0.42% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 10.61 million shares or 0.51% of the stock. 72,918 are owned by Northstar Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. 25,875 are owned by Fca Tx. Ls Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 186,577 shares. First Interstate Bancshares reported 105,072 shares. 53,500 are owned by Olstein Capital Lp.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Worth the Risk – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Forget ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil Is a Better Dividend Stock – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley speculates on E&P sector mergers – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobilâ€™s Permian M&A Push Is a Mistake – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Management) holds 1,108 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 576,444 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc has 0.01% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,630 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.05% or 159,243 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 626,121 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 0.06% or 5,272 shares. Axa invested in 0.07% or 88,183 shares. Veritable Lp has 5,230 shares. First Personal Ser has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 78 shares. 2,310 were reported by Virtu Llc. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Macquarie Group Limited reported 33,560 shares. Barr E S & Company holds 180,300 shares or 3.46% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company reported 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 4.71 million shares.