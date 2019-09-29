Portland Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $462,764; Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Holder Martin & Company Decreased Its Holding

Portland Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc sold 6,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 26,181 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, down from 32,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85

Martin & Company Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin & Company Inc sold 2,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 6,179 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, down from 8,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin & Company Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $285.95. About 1.30M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maple Management stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv stated it has 0.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Horan Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 4,676 shares. Northeast Invest Management holds 190,891 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.3% or 14,609 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 1.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Chevy Chase Holdings has 1.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Blackrock has 0.91% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). South Texas Money Management Ltd has 0.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 71,618 shares. Motco reported 134,196 shares. 21,573 are owned by Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Corp. M&T Bancorp has 3.38M shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Prentiss Smith And Inc has invested 1.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bridgewater Assocs Lp accumulated 32,191 shares. Garland Mngmt holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 51,882 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Exxon Mobil vs. BP – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why $70 Looks Like a Floor for Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Bull Case for Exxon Stock Is Strong, but Itâ€™s Not Perfect – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas oil refineries cut rates after storm – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Portland Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $321.25M and $300.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 5,423 shares to 358,215 shares, valued at $23.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets (VWO) by 10,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex (VSS).

Martin & Company Inc, which manages about $1.98 billion and $334.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 20,564 shares to 84,575 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.26 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pier 1 Imports Goes From Bad to Much Worse – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2019, Therealdeal.com published: “Carl Icahn is moving his firm from NY to Miami, Michael Shvoâ€™s hotel plan could cost him $500M: Daily digest – The Real Deal” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Reasons to Buy Amazon Stock — and Consider Never Selling – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gold (GC:CMX) Latest Futures Prices, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.42% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Com holds 53 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Valley National Advisers invested in 0.01% or 154 shares. Moreover, Mairs & Power Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,422 shares. Heritage Mgmt owns 11,593 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Parnassus Ca invested in 2.24% or 2.24M shares. Cap Counsel Llc New York holds 6.39% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 360,962 shares. Essex Investment Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Huntington Savings Bank holds 0.95% or 224,310 shares in its portfolio. Phocas Financial Corporation owns 0% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 603 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Brown Advisory Limited Com invested in 0.38% or 5,347 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd reported 202,754 shares.