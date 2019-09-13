Portland Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake as Market Value Declined; Algert Global Holding in Accuray (ARAY) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Accuray Inc (ARAY) by 53.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 138,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The hedge fund held 119,856 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $464,000, down from 258,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Accuray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.025. About 264,204 shares traded. Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) has risen 10.40% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ARAY News: 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals in India to Acquire Two Accuray Radixact® Systems; 17/04/2018 – Accuray to Bring Patient-First Cancer Treatment Innovations to ESTRO 37; 30/04/2018 – Accuray Sees 2018 Rev $395M-$400M; 28/03/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS IN INDIA TO BUY TWO ACCURAY RADIXACT® SYSTEMS; 09/05/2018 – Mercy Advances Cancer Care in Missouri with Multi-System, Multi-Hospital Agreement for Accuray Radiation Therapy Systems; 27/03/2018 Erasmus MC Completes First Step in the Evolution of Online Adaptive Radiation Therapy with the CyberKnife® System; 28/03/2018 – ACCURAY INC – SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP IN CHENNAI AND NEW DELHI, INDIA, FOR ACQUISITION OF TWO RADIXACT SYSTEMS; 30/04/2018 – Accuray 3Q Rev $99.8M; 30/05/2018 – New Studies Show the Accuray TomoTherapy® System Provides Greater Precision, Excellent Clinical Outcomes in Patients Undergoin; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals In India To Acquire Two Accuray Radixact(R) Systems ARAY

Portland Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc sold 1,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,743 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, down from 25,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $181.79. About 993,918 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp

Portland Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $321.25M and $300.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Index (IEFA) by 7,060 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $706,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Mid Cap S&P 400 (IJH) by 5,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex (VSS).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 16.47 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Accuray Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 400.00% negative EPS growth.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $32,750 activity.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $270.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 9,490 shares to 28,786 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 4,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).