Portland Global Advisors Boosted Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $576,472 as Market Valuation Rose; Mednax (MD) Holding Upped by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,192 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 15,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $197.24. About 728,599 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 68,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 262,619 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.63 million, up from 193,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.3. About 590,487 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Rev $901.9M; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX INC – WITH ACQUISITION, FOUR PHYSICIAN GROUP PRACTICES HAVE BECOME PART OF MEDNAX IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – MedData’s New Patient Financial Platform Solves lnefficient, Costly Revenue Cycle Challenges; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 01/05/2018 – MEDNAX EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN WASHINGTON; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 11/05/2018 – Statement from Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants and Mednax Services, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Mednax: Deal Was A Cash Transaction and It Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Earnings

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 27,019 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $52.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 63,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,618 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).