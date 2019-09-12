Portland Global Advisors Boosted Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $576,472 as Stock Price Rose; United Rentals (URI) Stake Has Lifted by Anchor Bolt Capital Lp

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,192 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 15,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.43. About 1.36M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 1869.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 467,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 492,357 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.30M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $128.39. About 797,431 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 71,073 shares to 298,057 shares, valued at $26.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 238,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 883,851 shares, and cut its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montgomery Invest Mngmt holds 2.35% or 40,565 shares. 109,051 were reported by Fisher Asset Lc. Fmr Limited Com owns 1.57 million shares. Connecticut-based Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 487,362 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Fulton Retail Bank Na stated it has 16,724 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 3,164 are held by Panagora Asset. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 121,233 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Group invested in 0.87% or 80,000 shares. Rdl reported 10,341 shares. First Dallas Securities holds 3,715 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 8,382 shares.

