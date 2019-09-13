Portland Global Advisors Boosted Amgen (AMGN) Holding; Algert Global Holds Holding in Idexx Labs (IDXX)

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,192 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 15,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $195.69. About 1.11M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review

Algert Global Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 102.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc bought 4,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The hedge fund held 9,434 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 4,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $265.81. About 188,539 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.33M shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Assetmark holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 9,867 shares. Loomis Sayles And Co Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.33M shares. Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv has 0.86% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 10,550 shares. Private Advsrs Incorporated holds 2.01% or 38,519 shares. Cubic Asset Limited Company holds 0.08% or 1,538 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.94% or 524,649 shares. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has invested 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 176,722 were reported by Fjarde Ap. Phocas Finance reported 600 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 2,400 shares. Bangor National Bank & Trust invested in 2,712 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Atwood Palmer accumulated 9,853 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0.88% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moors Cabot Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,002 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/28/2019: PAHC, LCI, SNGX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 09/10/2019: CANF, MNK, MESO, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stock Roundup: REGN Wins Against AMGN, VRTX to Acquire Semma & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $270.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patrick Inds Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 10,635 shares to 9,727 shares, valued at $478,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exterran Corp by 37,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,479 shares, and cut its stake in Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY).

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Idexx Laboratories Stock Gained 19% in 2018 – Motley Fool” published on January 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Terry Smith: The British Fund Manager Beating Buffett – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:IDXX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.