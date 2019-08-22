Portland General Electric Company (POR) Touches $56.81 High on Aug, 22; Saul Centers (BFS) Sentiment Is 1.44

Saul Centers Inc (BFS) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 59 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 41 sold and trimmed stock positions in Saul Centers Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 10.40 million shares, down from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Saul Centers Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 39 Increased: 36 New Position: 23.

The stock of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) reached all time high today, Aug, 22 and still has $60.79 target or 7.00% above today’s $56.81 share price. This indicates more upside for the $5.12 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $60.79 PT is reached, the company will be worth $358.33M more. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 289,592 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company has market cap of $5.12 billion. The firm operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. It has a 25.48 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold Portland General Electric Company shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Management has 440,361 shares. West Coast Finance Limited reported 85,394 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 16,417 shares. Millennium Lc reported 465,603 shares stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 28,023 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 7,568 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp reported 91 shares. Raymond James Service Inc has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 4,050 shares. James Inv Inc invested 0.09% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.25% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Everett Harris & Ca reported 4,350 shares. Personal Advisors has 0.2% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 340,723 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 34,300 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corp holds 1.43M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portland General Electric has $52 highest and $48 lowest target. $50’s average target is -11.99% below currents $56.81 stock price. Portland General Electric had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of POR in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating. Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) rating on Friday, April 5. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $52 target.

Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Saul Centers, Inc. for 5,118 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc owns 15,835 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Optimum Investment Advisors has 0.07% invested in the company for 4,350 shares. The -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, a New York-based fund reported 10,912 shares.

Saul Centers Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 29.32 P/E ratio. The firm operates and manages community and neighborhood shopping center and office properties.

