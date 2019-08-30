Portland General Electric Company (POR) Reaches $56.84 High on Aug, 30; GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SH (GPTRF) Shorts Raised By 51.75%

The stock of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) reached all time high today, Aug, 30 and still has $60.82 target or 7.00% above today’s $56.84 share price. This indicates more upside for the $5.03 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $60.82 PT is reached, the company will be worth $351.96 million more. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 145,523 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN

Among 2 analysts covering Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portland General Electric has $52 highest and $48 lowest target. $50’s average target is -12.03% below currents $56.84 stock price. Portland General Electric had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Wednesday, March 20.

