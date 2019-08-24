Portland General Electric Company (POR) Reaches $55.75 52-Week High; Alkeon Capital Management Increased Carlyle Group LP (CG) Position

The stock of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) hit a new 52-week high and has $60.77 target or 9.00% above today’s $55.75 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.98B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $60.77 price target is reached, the company will be worth $448.38M more. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.75. About 378,829 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased Carlyle Group LP (CG) stake by 10.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alkeon Capital Management Llc acquired 498,909 shares as Carlyle Group LP (CG)’s stock rose 16.34%. The Alkeon Capital Management Llc holds 5.16M shares with $94.31 million value, up from 4.66M last quarter. Carlyle Group LP now has $7.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. About 567,667 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 02/04/2018 – Carlyle Is Said to Be Parting Ways With Two Property Executives; 27/03/2018 – Carlyle buyout glosses over tough 2017 for Akzo; 18/04/2018 – CARLYLE, CINVEN AND LONE STAR HAVE BID FOR IMERYS TILES BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – CHAMP IS SAID AGREED A$1B DEAL TO SELL ACCOLADE TO CARLYLE: AFR; 03/04/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP LP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To The Ten Classes Of Refinancing Notes Issued By Carlyle Global Market Strategies Euro Clo 2016-1 Designated Activity Company; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL NV AKZO.AS – THIS TRANSACTION CREATES TWO FOCUSED AND HIGH PERFORMING BUSINESSES – PAINTS AND COATINGS, AND SPECIALTY CHEMICALS; 14/03/2018 – DISCOVERORG SAYS COMPLETED A STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT BY CARLYLE GROUP ALONG WITH ADDITIONAL INVESTMENT TO COME FROM 22C CAPITAL; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – GCI’S CURRENT FLEET WILL ADD ABOUT $1.3 BLN TO CO’S CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS, INCREASING CO’S TOTAL CONTRACTED FUTURE REVS TO ABOUT $5.6 BLN; 25/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 25)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 145 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Co accumulated 0.01% or 536,190 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 16,424 shares. Moreover, Focused Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 2,297 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Cambridge Inv Advsrs owns 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 12,136 shares. Bamco New York has 3.25M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 245 shares. 6,367 are held by Synovus Fincl Corp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 50 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Paw Capital Corporation reported 0.45% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). 10,000 are owned by Personal Capital Corporation. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Ameriprise reported 29,296 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) stake by 635,252 shares to 5.69M valued at $361.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 377,832 shares and now owns 2.26 million shares. Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portland General Electric has $52 highest and $48 lowest target. $50’s average target is -10.31% below currents $55.75 stock price. Portland General Electric had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 5 report. The stock of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) earned “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Portland General Electric Company shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Prudential owns 548,083 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Republic Inc, California-based fund reported 440,361 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 7,939 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bank Of America Corp De owns 358,095 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 55,409 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Company holds 33,127 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 7,120 shares in its portfolio. Old Republic Int accumulated 0.25% or 182,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.04% or 4.02M shares. 195,834 are held by Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,498 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 108,154 shares.