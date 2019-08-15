Portland General Electric Company (POR) Reaches $55.74 52-Week High; Revlon (REV) Has 0.68 Sentiment

The stock of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) hit a new 52-week high and has $59.08 target or 6.00% above today’s $55.74 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $4.98 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $59.08 price target is reached, the company will be worth $298.92 million more. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 77,834 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE

Revlon Inc (REV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 26 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 38 sold and reduced their equity positions in Revlon Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 7.04 million shares, down from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Revlon Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 23 Increased: 13 New Position: 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Portland General Electric Company shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Mariner Limited Com reported 5,498 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). 109,514 were accumulated by Huber Capital Mngmt. California-based Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Citigroup Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 263,706 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 22,690 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 55,409 were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Whittier Tru owns 0.08% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 48,409 shares. New York-based Renaissance Tech Llc has invested 0.11% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 64,042 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group Limited has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company has market cap of $4.98 billion. The firm operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. It has a 25 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Among 2 analysts covering Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portland General Electric has $52 highest and $48 lowest target. $50’s average target is -10.30% below currents $55.74 stock price. Portland General Electric had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Mizuho. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital.

Mittleman Brothers Llc holds 34.79% of its portfolio in Revlon, Inc. for 2.66 million shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 129,297 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp has 0.2% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.04% in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 15,625 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $18.10 million activity.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $753.06 million. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers.

