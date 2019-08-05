Portland General Electric Company (POR) Reaches $54.43 After 7.00% Up Move; Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Sellers Decreased By 0.22% Their Shorts

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) had a decrease of 0.22% in short interest. GGB’s SI was 56.95 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.22% from 57.07M shares previously. With 9.07M avg volume, 6 days are for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s short sellers to cover GGB’s short positions. The SI to Gerdau S.A.’s float is 4.95%. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 8.07 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS SALE OF CHILE PLANTS TO BE CONCLUDED IN JULY; 22/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN STEEL INSTITUTE SAYS THAT US SUSPENSION OF TARIFFS ON BRAZIL WILL LAST FOR 30 DAYS; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Gerdau To Stable From Negative; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET REV. R$10.39B, EST. R$10.36B; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR ROBERTO AZEVEDO SAYS BRAZIL OFFICIALS HAVE TOLD HIM IT HAS NOT RULED OUT ANY RESPONSE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS CHILE REGULATOR APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS

The stock of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 310,747 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13FThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $4.86B company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $58.24 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:POR worth $340.48M more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Portland General Electric Company shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Heartland Advsr stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Citigroup Inc reported 70,167 shares. 5,850 were reported by Murphy Capital Mgmt. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated has 17,787 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 122,301 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 364,874 shares. 362,400 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 0.06% stake. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Miller Howard Invs Incorporated Ny invested in 0.04% or 24,835 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Jane Street Gp Llc holds 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) or 3,868 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company has market cap of $4.86 billion. The firm operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. It has a 24.41 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Among 2 analysts covering Portland GE (NYSE:POR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portland GE had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of POR in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Mizuho.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About Portland General Electric Company’s (NYSE:POR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Allakos Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Portland General Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PGE set to build $200M operations center in Tualatin – Portland Business Journal” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PGE offers rebate to pay customers who cut energy use – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gerdau SA (GGB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Green Growth Brands to Create First ‘360 Degree’ Cannabis Company Through a Combination with MXY Holdings LLC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “American Eagle to start selling cannabis-based balms, lotions this year – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gerdau: The Brazilian Play On U.S. Steel – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green Growth Brands: A Bet On The Future Of Retail Cannabis And CBD – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.