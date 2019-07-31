Portland General Electric Company (POR) Holder Adams Express Company Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Regal (RBC) Holder Olstein Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake as Shares Declined

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Company (POR) by 51.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $332,000, down from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Portland General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 507,275 shares traded or 4.42% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Regal (RBC) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 4,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,500 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, down from 93,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Regal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $80.61. About 189,963 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 2.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – FY REVENUE HK$2,560.6 MLN VS HK$2,617.1 MLN; 26/03/2018 – REGAL REIT FY CORE PROFIT HK$444.1M; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 17/05/2018 – Enjoy $1 Family Movies this Summer at Regal; 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises Dividend to 28c; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 20/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS RESULTS OF GROUP FOR YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2017 WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY BETTER; 30/04/2018 – REGAL BELOIT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 28C-SHR FROM 26C, EST. 28C; 10/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Corporation Closes Nicotra Gebhardt Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES REGAL BELOIT TRADES FROM 4:23PM TO 4:26PM

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 65,900 shares to 131,800 shares, valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 382,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 668,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co reported 2,000 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al holds 33,249 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Copper Rock Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Personal Capital Advsr holds 340,723 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 8,165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Inv Inc owns 25,340 shares. Glenmede Na reported 136 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aperio Gp Lc has 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 59,516 shares. 123,700 are held by Clarivest Asset Management Limited Com. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). 9,660 were reported by Alpha Windward Limited Liability. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 98,081 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Principal Group Inc owns 0.05% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 1.10 million shares.

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.51 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.51 per share. POR’s profit will be $45.57 million for 27.06 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.80% negative EPS growth.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 9,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 94,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold RBC shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.88% less from 39.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has 4,829 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Twin Cap Mngmt reported 54,720 shares. Ifrah Services Inc accumulated 2,466 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 0% or 3,758 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4.29 million shares. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd owns 17,686 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Ajo LP owns 446,457 shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 1.64M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 83,732 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 7,167 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) for 12,520 shares. Raymond James & Associates owns 19,987 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 46,693 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 33,044 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $235,389 activity.