Portland General Electric Company (POR) and Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) Comparing side by side

Both Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) and Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portland General Electric Company 53 2.49 N/A 2.47 22.18 Korea Electric Power Corporation 12 0.00 N/A -1.20 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portland General Electric Company 0.00% 8.8% 2.8% Korea Electric Power Corporation 0.00% -2.6% -1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.23 beta indicates that Portland General Electric Company is 77.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Korea Electric Power Corporation’s 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.3 beta.

Liquidity

Portland General Electric Company has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Korea Electric Power Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Korea Electric Power Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portland General Electric Company.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Portland General Electric Company 1 1 0 2.50 Korea Electric Power Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Portland General Electric Company has an average price target of $50, and a -13.93% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97% of Portland General Electric Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.1% of Korea Electric Power Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Portland General Electric Company’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 51.1% of Korea Electric Power Corporation shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Portland General Electric Company 0.02% 1.69% 5.26% 16.23% 21.97% 19.63% Korea Electric Power Corporation 3.62% 6.83% -3.38% -20.69% -19.82% -20.47%

For the past year Portland General Electric Company had bullish trend while Korea Electric Power Corporation had bearish trend.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,259 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total of 655 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 79,217 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,630 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 830 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 305,418 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system consisted of 112,751 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,122,344 units of support with a total line length of 474,099 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It is also involved in providing plant maintenance and engineering services, and information services; selling nuclear fuel; communication line leasing; nuclear export technology and overseas resource development; and developing uranium mine. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.