Portland General Electric Co (POR) to pay $0.39 on Oct 15, 2019; Symmetry Peak Management Has Cut Salesforce Com (Put) (CRM) Holding

Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) is expected to pay $0.39 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:POR) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. Portland General Electric Co’s current price of $58.09 translates into 0.66% yield. Portland General Electric Co’s dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $58.09. About 535,595 shares traded or 1.74% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General

Symmetry Peak Management Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (CRM) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symmetry Peak Management Llc sold 15,000 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (Put) (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Symmetry Peak Management Llc holds 10,000 shares with $1.58 million value, down from 25,000 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc (Put) now has $130.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $152.73. About 4.82 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 03/04/2018 – iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 45C; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $170.63 million for 190.91 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $184.92’s average target is 21.08% above currents $152.73 stock price. Salesforce.com had 44 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, August 23 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Wedbush. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $183 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. Jefferies maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 5. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,350 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 0.9% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 88,984 are held by Pittenger And Anderson Inc. Blackrock owns 53.67 million shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability reported 1,813 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 113,780 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 0.31% or 197,542 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Investment invested in 1,400 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc owns 3,877 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 457,271 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd accumulated 22 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Fin Corp reported 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aspiriant Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 3,351 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.75% or 310,847 shares.

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased Dropbox Inc (Call) stake by 185,800 shares to 255,800 valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mongodb Inc (Put) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Portland General Electric Company shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea holds 182,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group holds 1.10M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Ltd Co holds 11,387 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 7.05M shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Convergence Inv Limited Liability Com holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 8,228 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.05% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Century holds 260,720 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 48,010 shares. Rare Infrastructure Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 78,293 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 55,409 shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Mngmt has invested 1.29% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Lc reported 1.40M shares stake.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company has market cap of $5.19 billion. The firm operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. It has a 26.05 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

