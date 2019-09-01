Portland General Electric Co (POR) to pay $0.39 on Oct 15, 2019; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG)

Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) is expected to pay $0.39 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:POR) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. Portland General Electric Co’s current price of $56.89 translates into 0.68% yield. Portland General Electric Co’s dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 571,096 shares traded or 8.53% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN

Among 2 analysts covering UDG Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. UDG Healthcare PLC has GBX 1165 highest and GBX 720 lowest target. GBX 760’s average target is -3.18% below currents GBX 785 stock price. UDG Healthcare PLC had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Tuesday, June 4. The stock has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, August 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 5 by Barclays Capital. See UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) latest ratings:

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company has market cap of $5.03 billion. The firm operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. It has a 25.51 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Among 2 analysts covering Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portland General Electric has $52 highest and $48 lowest target. $50’s average target is -12.11% below currents $56.89 stock price. Portland General Electric had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 5 by Mizuho. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "These 4 Measures Indicate That Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance" on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga" published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga" on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Tyson Foods Earnings Top Views – Nasdaq" published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga" with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold Portland General Electric Company shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Limited owns 7,120 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Somerville Kurt F invested in 5,124 shares. Citigroup holds 70,167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 20,214 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company. Swiss State Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 162,600 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 231,524 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited reported 600 shares. Principal Gru Inc reported 0.05% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 1.66 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Texas Yale Cap Corp accumulated 26,986 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors owns 4,050 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.04% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Services Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.05% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical, commercial, communication, and packaging services to the healthcare industry in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and continental Europe. The company has market cap of 1.96 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. It has a 76.21 P/E ratio. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization and clinical services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry that comprise supporting healthcare professionals and patients at various stages of the product life cycle, as well as provides field and contact center sales teams, healthcare communications, patient support, audit, advisory, medical information, and event management services to approximately 300 healthcare companies.