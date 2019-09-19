Portland General Electric Co (POR) to pay $0.39 on Oct 15, 2019; Luxor Capital Group LP Increased By $7.44 Million Its Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Stake

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) stake by 31.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Luxor Capital Group Lp acquired 413,278 shares as Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG)’s stock declined 12.00%. The Luxor Capital Group Lp holds 1.74M shares with $32.15M value, up from 1.33 million last quarter. Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda now has $1.32B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 866,252 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 27/04/2018 – SKAGEN Funds Reports 4.98 % Stake in Golar LNG; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS CELSE TO RECEIVE $1.34B UNDER PROJECT FINANCING; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 12/03/2018 – Angelina Rascouët: New African LNG supplier on the block: welcome Cameroon. That’s after Perenco/Golar LNG project started; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – CELSE, THE PROJECT COMPANY 50% CONTROLLED BY GOLAR POWER, WILL RECEIVE US$1.340 BLN UNDER NON-RECOURSE PROJECT FINANCING STRUCTURE; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B

Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) is expected to pay $0.39 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:POR) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. Portland General Electric Co’s current price of $55.85 translates into 0.69% yield. Portland General Electric Co’s dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 706,919 shares traded or 27.20% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR

Among 2 analysts covering Portland GE (NYSE:POR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portland GE has $52 highest and $48 lowest target. $50’s average target is -10.47% below currents $55.85 stock price. Portland GE had 7 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho downgraded Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) rating on Friday, April 5. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $52 target. Barclays Capital maintained Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold Portland General Electric Company shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 0.52% stake. State Street accumulated 2.02 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) or 7,800 shares. 3,716 were reported by Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Axa accumulated 15,201 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.1% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,121 shares. 323,600 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Co. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation reported 13,445 shares stake. Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Co owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Advisors L P accumulated 0.07% or 661,647 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc accumulated 10,673 shares or 0% of the stock. Heartland Advsrs stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Prudential Public Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 1.10 million shares.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company has market cap of $4.99 billion. The firm operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. It has a 25.04 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About Portland General Electric Company’s (NYSE:POR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.