Portland General Electric Co (POR) to pay $0.39 on Oct 15, 2019; Luminus Management Trimmed By $37.44 Million Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake

Luminus Management Llc decreased Transocean Ltd (RIG) stake by 65.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc sold 4.68M shares as Transocean Ltd (RIG)’s stock declined 20.42%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 2.45M shares with $21.31M value, down from 7.13M last quarter. Transocean Ltd now has $2.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.59. About 19.86M shares traded or 1.97% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS

Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) is expected to pay $0.39 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:POR) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. Portland General Electric Co’s current price of $56.04 translates into 0.69% yield. Portland General Electric Co’s dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.04. About 291,916 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of America Corp De reported 689,125 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.17% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Private Asset Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 15,114 shares. Moreover, Shelton Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 309 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 778,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Luminus Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 2.45M shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.07% or 35,501 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0% or 23,923 shares in its portfolio. Fruth Invest Mgmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 224,093 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Canal has 0.3% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 100,000 shares. Moors Cabot Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Foundation Mngmt Incorporated holds 167,783 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 420,400 were accumulated by Castleark Mgmt Ltd Co. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 10,921 shares.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean: The Market Is Really Trashing This One – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transocean Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Transocean has $11 highest and $4.9000 lowest target. $7.47’s average target is 62.75% above currents $4.59 stock price. Transocean had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 10.

Luminus Management Llc increased Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 673,274 shares to 863,591 valued at $51.69M in 2019Q1. It also upped Arch Coal Inc stake by 13,288 shares and now owns 49,968 shares. Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portland General Electric has $52 highest and $48 lowest target. $50’s average target is -10.78% below currents $56.04 stock price. Portland General Electric had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of POR in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 5 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold Portland General Electric Company shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,128 are held by Bankshares Of Hawaii. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 461,718 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9.74 million shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.01% or 14,595 shares. 415,184 are held by Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company. Art Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.18% or 59,357 shares. 388,876 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company. Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc owns 1,045 shares. Phocas owns 138,696 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 800,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 2,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 428 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma invested in 98,891 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.02% or 1.87 million shares. 139,016 were accumulated by United Services Automobile Association.