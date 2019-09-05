Portland General Electric Co (POR) to pay $0.39 on Oct 15, 2019; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Lowered Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Stake By $1.89 Million

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) stake by 21.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 12,300 shares as Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 45,500 shares with $7.02M value, down from 57,800 last quarter. Jones Lang Lasalle Inc now has $6.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $134.27. About 343,912 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE ACQUISITION FROM AVIVA INVESTORS; 10/04/2018 – 40 percent of consumers today will pick a mall to visit primarily based on the restaurants located there, according to a report from Jones Lang LaSalle; 08/03/2018 – Jones Lang LaSalle Amends Bylaws to Provide for Proxy Access; 17/04/2018 – Sharenet: -Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-LaSalle Investment seeks $1 billion for property fund – Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Net $40.3M; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark Acquires SaaS-based Real Estate Asset Management Co Stessa; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT RAISES OVER $1.1B FOR ASIA OPPORUNITY FUND; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades LaSalle, IL GO Debt To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) is expected to pay $0.39 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:POR) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. Portland General Electric Co’s current price of $57.78 translates into 0.67% yield. Portland General Electric Co’s dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $57.78. About 503,449 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN

Among 2 analysts covering Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Portland General Electric has $52 highest and $48 lowest target. $50’s average target is -13.46% below currents $57.78 stock price. Portland General Electric had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 5 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell” on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Portland General Electric Company shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital holds 0.14% or 323,774 shares in its portfolio. Phocas reported 138,696 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn reported 422,448 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.08% or 2.27 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,214 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited holds 98,081 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 414,986 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 101,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Waddell And Reed holds 0.01% or 112,700 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability reported 30,756 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Signaturefd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Huntington Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 1,000 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 10,000 shares.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company has market cap of $5.16 billion. The firm operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. It has a 25.91 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 24,171 shares. Moreover, Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 34 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). 27,412 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company. Numerixs Invest Tech Inc has invested 0.03% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.09% or 130,314 shares. Bowling Port Management Llc owns 10,365 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Clark Mngmt Gru Inc invested in 0.74% or 200,842 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 81,569 shares. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 0.03% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) invested 0.03% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Dupont Management Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management Lp has invested 0.05% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Rbf Capital Ltd Llc reported 2,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management owns 45,500 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jones Lang LaSalle has $20600 highest and $17500 lowest target. $185.75’s average target is 38.34% above currents $134.27 stock price. Jones Lang LaSalle had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $179 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 12 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 10 to “Buy”.