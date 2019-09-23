Portland General Electric Co (POR) to pay $0.39 on Oct 15, 2019; Harvey Partners Has Lowered Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake By $2.26 Million

Harvey Partners Llc decreased Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) stake by 33.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harvey Partners Llc sold 9,838 shares as Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM)’s stock rose 13.05%. The Harvey Partners Llc holds 19,662 shares with $4.52M value, down from 29,500 last quarter. Martin Marietta Matls Inc now has $16.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $266.41. About 801,501 shares traded or 44.09% up from the average. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MLN – $4,500 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C

Portland General Electric Co (NYSE:POR) is expected to pay $0.39 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:POR) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.39 dividend. Portland General Electric Co’s current price of $56.49 translates into 0.68% yield. Portland General Electric Co’s dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 1.00M shares traded or 80.06% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold Portland General Electric Company shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Prtnrs Llp stated it has 9,250 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Royal National Bank Of Canada reported 838,019 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has 166,100 shares. The Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Sun Life holds 0.11% or 8,144 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co owns 2.33M shares. Captrust Fin Advsr holds 0.01% or 2,809 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Co Limited has 0.02% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 43,087 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 231,524 shares or 0.03% of the stock. American Invest Serv Inc holds 16,737 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 41,635 shares.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company has market cap of $5.05 billion. The firm operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. It has a 25.33 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About Portland General Electric Company’s (NYSE:POR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Portland General Electric Company’s (NYSE:POR) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Portland General Electric Company (POR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 124,397 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Comm Limited holds 0.02% or 9,463 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt has 26,117 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management owns 901 shares. Horizon Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2,069 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust invested in 7,115 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, Thomas White Limited has 0.12% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 2,900 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs holds 0% or 3,153 shares. Hsbc Plc owns 30,814 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B has 40,297 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 4,135 shares. Regions Financial Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Lipe Dalton reported 1.4% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.02% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “As stock soars, could Martin Marietta be eyeing another buy? – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Red in the 1st Trading Day of September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 earnings per share, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.80M for 19.36 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Martin Marietta Materials has $28500 highest and $194 lowest target. $243’s average target is -8.79% below currents $266.41 stock price. Martin Marietta Materials had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $28500 target in Thursday, September 5 report. The stock of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Longbow with “Buy”.