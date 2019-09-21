Portland General Electric Co. (POR) Stock Rose While Opus Investment Management Has Cut Position; Public Storage (PSA) Shareholder Wagner Bowman Management Raised Position by $355,500

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 61.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, up from 2,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $247.8. About 794,922 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 17/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $203 FROM $201; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage Says Affilate Shurgard Self Storage Europe Considering IPO; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co. (POR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 44,500 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 57,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Portland General Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 749,840 shares traded or 32.59% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $531.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 21,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) by 90,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold POR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Retail Bank stated it has 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Fil Ltd reported 800,000 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). 8,689 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Com invested 0.24% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Sei Invests accumulated 0.03% or 172,086 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 6,727 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn reported 11,387 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Moreover, Next Gp has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Art Advsr Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Bessemer Group owns 101,200 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Co holds 0.17% or 71,575 shares. Amer Group reported 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. POR’s profit will be $47.37 million for 26.65 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.29% EPS growth.

