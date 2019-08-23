Portland General Electric Co (POR) Stock Rose While Dean Investment Associates Has Cut Stake by $348,483; Celgene (CELG) Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Cut Its Stake

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co (POR) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 6,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 145,645 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, down from 152,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Portland General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.12. About 150,636 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 39,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 323,564 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.53 million, down from 362,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $94.68. About 2.20 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.46, REV VIEW $14.81 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – WITH MULTIPLE CATALYSTS FOR GROWTH EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, REAFFIRMING 2020 OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 02/04/2018 – CELGENE SAYS SMITH’S PRIMARY DUTIES TO BE ASSUMED BY ALLES; 02/04/2018 – Command and control: In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securit; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc holds 704,686 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited stated it has 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Verition Fund Mgmt Lc reported 44,300 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech holds 0.01% or 21,245 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.03% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 3,725 shares. Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.05% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Mariner has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Grp Inc holds 57,065 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 24,585 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Llc owns 388,876 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 33,127 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Com accumulated 58 shares. Cna Fincl holds 10,200 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,103 shares to 110,021 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 6,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gw Henssler & Assocs Limited has invested 1.54% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 4,212 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. West Oak Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1.55 million are held by Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,386 shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 9.02M shares. House Ltd Llc invested in 22,067 shares. Girard Partners Ltd has 8,995 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Tompkins Fincl Corporation invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Granite Ptnrs Limited Company accumulated 4,758 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Communications Ltd Liability Corporation owns 101,815 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 0.3% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Prelude Mgmt Llc stated it has 502,738 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Lc has invested 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 72,698 shares to 478,957 shares, valued at $17.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).