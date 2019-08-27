Portland General Electric Co (POR) Shares Rose While Copper Rock Capital Partners Decreased Stake; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in American Airlines Group (AAL)

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co (POR) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 18,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 313,059 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.14 million, down from 331,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Portland General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 150,183 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) by 65.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 13,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 34,305 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 20,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 4.73M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 02/05/2018 – American to Introduce Routes to the Caribbean and Hawaii and Make Winter Schedule Changes to Atlantic and Pacific Routes; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Airlines Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAL); 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 80.4 PCT VS 79.2 PCT; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Services Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Schwartz Counsel Incorporated invested 0.26% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Shufro Rose And Com Lc has 6,893 shares. First Republic Investment Management has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 16,332 shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 141,926 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 1.45M are owned by Morgan Stanley. 3,981 are held by Us National Bank De. Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.02% or 28,905 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson And holds 0% or 9,113 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 21,100 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 0.05% or 8,269 shares. Cibc World Markets owns 62,247 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Com has 3.38M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. U S Investors Inc holds 8.96% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 585,558 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 8,925 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.20 million activity. CAHILL JOHN T bought $714,973 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. The insider EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720. Leibman Maya bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. 5,000 shares were bought by KERR DEREK J, worth $138,820. EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “American Airlines Increases International Presence, Makes First Entrance into Africa – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Inside a LKN-area home to be featured on TV show; Company adding 100 jobs here; American Airlines’ new destination – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: AAL, MED, FCX – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “How one group helped recruit American to fly DFW-Israel route – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines (AAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PGE gives big customers a new green option, and they like it – Portland Business Journal” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Portland General Electric Co (POR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NW Natural Begins New Service to Supplement Renewable Energy – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About Portland General Electric Company’s (NYSE:POR) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.