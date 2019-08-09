Portland General Electric Co (POR) Market Value Rose While Copper Rock Capital Partners Cut Its Position; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Glynn Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co (POR) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 18,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 313,059 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.14M, down from 331,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Portland General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.58. About 93,964 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $6.8 during the last trading session, reaching $309.1. About 3.31 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – PLANS TO LAUNCH NETFLIX INTEGRAION IN SPAIN AT THE END OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Netflix Movies and Shows Under Multiyear Deal; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2 percent and 1.5 percent gains in Netflix and Amazon; 21/05/2018 – The Obama Channel? Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Deal With Netflix; 20/03/2018 – ‘The Crown’ producers apologize for royal show pay disparity

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Company owns 0.05% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 11,387 shares. Miller Howard Inc Ny invested in 24,835 shares. Sei Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 165,942 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 7,939 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). First Manhattan reported 0.05% stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0% or 1,400 shares. 74,284 are owned by Clark Capital Gru. Aperio Group Inc Lc, California-based fund reported 59,516 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp holds 492 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.04% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Gam Holdings Ag holds 9,044 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 162,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 51,006 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 14,943 shares in its portfolio.

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR) by 44,695 shares to 261,321 shares, valued at $18.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 38,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1,785 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Co reported 177,724 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Limited Liability reported 10,318 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 190,000 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Agf Invests Inc reported 0.97% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability holds 360 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc owns 64,771 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Port Assocs Ltd has 0.34% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.11 million shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Liability Co invested 1.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 2,450 are held by Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Gp Lc. Clark Capital Mngmt Gru invested in 2,588 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Llc owns 1,369 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Hl Service Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Viking Limited Partnership reported 2.00 million shares.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc. by 251,122 shares to 368,862 shares, valued at $19.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Appfolio Inc. by 14,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,936 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW).