Portland General Electric Co (POR) Holder Parametric Portfolio Associates Lifted Holding by $3.01 Million as Stock Value Rose; Crossvault Capital Management Decreased Its Boeing Company (BA) Holding by $800,436; Stock Price Declined

Crossvault Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc sold 2,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 25,351 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.23M, down from 27,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $377.03. About 3.01M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 03/04/2018 – India’s Jet Airways agrees to buy 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $8.8 bln; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL; 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – THE 787-8S WILL REPLACE BOEING 767-300S, WHILE LATER 787-9 DELIVERIES TO REPLACE AIRBUS A330-300S &OLDER 777-200 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Portland General Electric Co (POR) by 14.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 55,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 444,591 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.08M, up from 388,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Portland General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 636,918 shares traded or 13.98% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold POR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Prns reported 36,674 shares. 44,500 were reported by Opus Inv Incorporated. 180 are held by Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 110,817 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll, North Carolina-based fund reported 54 shares. First Manhattan reported 177,424 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 9.71 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 110,668 shares. Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.14% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). 991,037 are held by Principal Fincl Group Inc Incorporated Inc. Becker Cap reported 338,687 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corp has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 4,520 shares. Cipher Capital Lp reported 109,651 shares. 166,100 are held by Swiss Bancorp.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $121.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Santander Mex by 593,726 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 319,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Equinor Asa.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.45 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.