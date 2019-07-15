Portland General Electric Co. (POR) Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake by $718,335 as Stock Rose; Steadfast Capital Management LP Lifted Its Position in Netease (NTES) as Stock Price Rose

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 118,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.79 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $260.63. About 185,967 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Co. (POR) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 14,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,690 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, down from 36,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Portland General Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 432,395 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. POR’s profit will be $46.47 million for 26.17 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.59% negative EPS growth.