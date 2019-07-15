Portland General Elec (POR) Stake Maintained by Vista Capital Partners Inc; The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Market Value Rose While St James Investment Company Cut Its Holding by $466,977

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.82. About 1.41M shares traded or 201.55% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 4,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 251,358 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.91M, down from 255,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – NETFLIX PASSES DISNEY IN MARKET VALUATION; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 73,911 shares to 827,029 shares, valued at $36.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 52,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.61 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH) by 26,096 shares to 27,722 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB) by 68,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,375 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Int’l Reit Index Fund (VNQI).

