Portland General Elec (POR) Shares Rose While Vista Capital Partners Raised Holding; As Citi Trends (CTRN) Share Price Declined, Millennium Management Lifted Its Position

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 17,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 127,126 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 109,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 77,383 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 1.40M shares traded or 179.46% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NW Natural Begins New Service to Supplement Renewable Energy – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Portland General Electric (POR) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018, Forbes.com published: “The Green New Deal’s Unlikely Winners – Forbes” on March 02, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Portland General Electric announces ambitious Smart Grid Test Bed – PR Newswire” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Portland General Electric Co (POR) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,391 are held by Amalgamated Bankshares. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 38 shares stake. Asset Management One owns 0.01% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 48,100 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Raymond James has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 4,050 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt reported 5,850 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co owns 6,155 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd stated it has 4,623 shares. Dean Investment Associates Limited Liability Corporation owns 145,645 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 313,934 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). First Hawaiian Bank holds 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) or 428 shares. Huber Capital Management Ltd Co reported 109,514 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) or 108,154 shares.

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Int’l Reit Index Fund (VNQI) by 10,077 shares to 14,272 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH) by 26,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,722 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB).

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RCL) by 1.03 million shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,712 shares, and cut its stake in Enova Intl Inc.

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi Trends -7.8% post Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A Return On Equity Of 11%, Has Citi Trends, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTRN) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 15, 2019 : BKE, CTRN, HYGS, KIRK, SELB, HCAP, HAIR – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Citi Trends Q1 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Trends: Stealing A Known Off-Priced Playbook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 2,306 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 22,195 were reported by First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 50,065 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) for 13,326 shares. Kestrel Mngmt Corp invested in 158,675 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated reported 194,705 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 32,289 shares. 187,804 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Com. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation stated it has 12,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh invested 0.49% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).