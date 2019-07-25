Portland General Elec (POR) Holder Vista Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Position by $928,761 as Stock Price Rose; Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Position by $2.63 Million as Stock Value Declined

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 39.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 9,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,974 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01M, down from 23,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $293.34. About 1.19M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Portland General Elec (POR) by 83.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 18,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,952 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 21,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Portland General Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 208,141 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 42,189 shares to 359,482 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 5,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,303 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Reit Fund (SCHH).

