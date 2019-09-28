Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Valuation Rose While Rothschild Asset Management Upped Position by $1.81 Million; Mak Capital One Lifted Its Agilysys (AGYS) Stake by $7.07 Million as Shares Rose

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 336,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.72 million, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $603.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 117,119 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 33,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 688,510 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.30 million, up from 654,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 565,733 shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Since March 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 21 sales for $9.06 million activity. Bermuda One Fund LLC sold $254,176 worth of stock or 11,300 shares. $251,300 worth of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) was bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH on Wednesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold AGYS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.19 million shares or 107.64% more from 16.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 29,300 shares. Granite Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 31,622 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company holds 240,627 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Albert D Mason Incorporated accumulated 25,780 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 96,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0% stake. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Parametric Limited Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 46,342 shares. 27,334 are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Mak Capital One Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.41M shares. Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Vanguard Gru reported 1.25 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 0.07% or 29,216 shares.

Mak Capital One Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $210.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 600,000 shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $94.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

