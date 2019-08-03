Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Share Price Rose While Bank Of Montreal Has Lowered Stake by $1.40 Million; Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Holder Howard Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $310,464 as Share Price Rose

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 156,510 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03 million, up from 151,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 3.10M shares traded or 182.18% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 15.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 27,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 152,447 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, down from 179,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 1.40M shares traded or 179.46% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,112 were accumulated by Herald Invest Mngmt Ltd. Systematic Financial Lp holds 236,539 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 15,226 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 155,481 shares. 205 were accumulated by Huntington Bankshares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc) invested in 0.05% or 12,660 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust reported 1,209 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Moreover, Pinebridge Invs LP has 0.05% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 35,028 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp reported 108,952 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pacific Pptys Restric (NYSE:HPP) by 28,612 shares to 340,449 shares, valued at $11.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Industrial Sector Etf (Xli) (XLI) by 20,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,500 shares, and cut its stake in Information Technology Sector (IYW).

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 105,826 shares to 221,697 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 119,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability has invested 0.33% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 139,760 shares. Heartland Advsrs, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 199,578 shares. Of Vermont accumulated 12,368 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). State Of Wisconsin Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia invested in 1.08M shares. Verition Fund Lc invested in 44,300 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 138,696 were reported by Phocas Corporation. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 41,635 shares. Tower (Trc) holds 0% or 1,351 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.49 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 51,701 shares. Northern Tru owns 1.87M shares.

