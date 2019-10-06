Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Holding Lifted by Heartland Advisors Inc; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Lowered Its Kroger Co (KR) Holding as Valuation Declined

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 17,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 217,196 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.77M, up from 199,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $56.79. About 491,522 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys 3.3% Position in Portland General; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 46,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 387,910 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42M, down from 434,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 7.67 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of Smith’s Food & Drug Centers, Inc. 1994-A; 08/03/2018 – Supermarket chain Kroger’s sales beat, but forecast disappoints; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 16/04/2018 – KROGER CO ANNOUNCES “LONG-TERM ASSOCIATE BENEFITS FOLLOWING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT”; 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Target And Kroger Refute Merger Rumors; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES, WITHOUT FUEL, OF 1.5% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017; 09/03/2018 – Kroger Cincinnati/Dayton Associates Ratify New Contract with UFCW 75; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Board Of Directors Approves $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kroger Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KR)

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 25,208 shares to 165,696 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 89,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 728,480 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold POR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.14% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Alpha Windward Limited Liability owns 9,107 shares. Vista Prtn invested in 0.43% or 39,605 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Corp has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 13,445 shares. Bank Of America De reported 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). 21,230 were accumulated by Bailard. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 28,422 shares stake. Opus Mgmt has 44,500 shares. 1.36 million are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt. Ferguson Wellman Cap holds 0.01% or 5,280 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Voya Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Lsv Asset owns 364,874 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 90,813 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 3.93 million shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 0.01% or 2,313 shares. Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Willis Inv Counsel holds 1.13% or 768,290 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 13,735 are owned by Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability. Lazard Asset Limited Liability reported 184,550 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited holds 330,070 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Korea Investment Corporation has 274,258 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Axa holds 0.01% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 146,362 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 311,690 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 85,136 are held by First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson. Palladium Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 158,554 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.