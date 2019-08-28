Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Holding Has Upped by Boston Partners; Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Declined While Kwmg Has Trimmed Holding by $3.43 Million

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 94.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 64,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 3,447 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 68,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $59.19. About 7.32 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS

Boston Partners increased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 7,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 365,782 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.96 million, up from 358,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.32. About 436,129 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $506,016 was made by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,928 shares to 274,769 shares, valued at $21.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 20,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Swedish Expt Cr Corp (RJI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.51M are owned by Raymond James Services. Wellington Shields And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.8% or 29,300 shares. Cleararc Cap has 0.32% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 31,462 shares. Cannell Peter B & has 6,875 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Ltd reported 87,045 shares. Sg Americas Llc reported 172,254 shares stake. Srb invested 8.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Norinchukin Bancorp The owns 313,280 shares. Ci Invs reported 2.37M shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Company holds 305,587 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.21% or 101.20 million shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 91,286 shares. Raymond James And stated it has 2.84 million shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited reported 1.15% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 107,000 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,683 shares to 10,014 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 42,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,070 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,516 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Ltd Llc. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 44,300 shares. North Star Investment Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab reported 0.02% stake. West Coast Financial Limited Liability Company accumulated 85,394 shares. 138,696 were reported by Phocas Financial. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 9,634 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0.01% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 64,042 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Northern Trust Corporation holds 1.87 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rare Infrastructure Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 861 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% or 7.05 million shares in its portfolio.