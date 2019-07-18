Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Holder Huber Capital Management Lowered Position by $6.45 Million; Smith Moore & Company Has Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 7,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 42,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.96M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 53.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 126,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,514 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 235,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.69. About 444,837 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS) by 9,735 shares to 311,544 shares, valued at $14.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc.

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. POR’s profit will be $46.47M for 26.77 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.59% negative EPS growth.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,210 shares to 1,178 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,484 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Merk Gold Trust.