Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Holder Diam Company LTD Has Lifted Its Holding by $581,400 as Market Valuation Rose; Anthem (ANTM) Stake Maintained by Verus Financial Partners Inc

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $305.8. About 542,376 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,100 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 36,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $55.05. About 291,120 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 22/05/2018 – PGE Seeks 100 Average Megawatts of New Renewable Re; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited stated it has 0.04% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Loomis Sayles And LP reported 492 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 17,787 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Limited, Colorado-based fund reported 4,166 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 7,900 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 77,360 shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,358 shares. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Llc stated it has 225 shares. Moreover, Brinker Cap Inc has 0.04% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 22,046 shares. 1.10 million are held by Principal Grp Incorporated. Boston Prtnrs owns 365,782 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group holds 0.02% or 101,200 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc owns 15,681 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 12,391 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Opus One Solutions seeks to help utilities modernize the grid – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Marie Oh Huber joins Portland General Electric board of directors – PRNewswire” published on May 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PGE renewables a good deal, if not perfect, regulators say – Portland Business Journal” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Who will pay more, or less, on their PGE bill in 2019 – Portland Business Journal” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Portland General Electric declares $0.3625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 226,915 shares to 89,747 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 172,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,360 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “White House kills drug rebate proposal, healthcare stocks rally premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A Return On Equity Of 13%, Has Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Management Done Well? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Crosses 27,000 for First Time Ever – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 11, 2019.