Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Holder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cut Its Holding; Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Holding Maintained by Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 15,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 367,800 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.92 million, down from 383,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 335,523 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc bought 3,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 14,935 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, up from 11,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $74.21. About 904,204 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 22/05/2018 – Buoyed by new data on hemophilia A gene therapy, BioMarin boosts enrollment in head-to-head study against SOC $BMRN; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 13/04/2018 – BioMarin’s Kuvan Weekly Retail Sales Rose 1.1%: Symphony; 24/05/2018 – FDA OKS BIOMARIN’S PALYNZIQ FOR GENETIC DISEASE PHENYLKETONURIA; 24/05/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PALYNZIQ IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN UNITED STATES BY END OF JUNE; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $373.4M; 17/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces 1 Platform and 3 Poster Presentations at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold POR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0.04% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 61,704 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0.13% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Cna Financial reported 10,700 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated accumulated 6,152 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 2.22M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Llc accumulated 76,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn invested in 391,700 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial holds 113,109 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Envestnet Asset invested in 0.01% or 74,281 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Asset Mngmt Comm Limited Com has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Wellington Mgmt Llp accumulated 0% or 48,160 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Personal Cap Corp holds 344,347 shares.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $49.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 42,718 shares to 197,314 shares, valued at $25.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 33,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. POR’s profit will be $47.36M for 26.17 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold BMRN shares while 128 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 172.04 million shares or 22.86% less from 223.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 8,400 are held by Bluefin Trading Limited Com. 186 were reported by Nuwave Inv Llc. 1.85M are owned by National Bank Of America Corp De. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.07% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Strs Ohio accumulated 41,185 shares. The California-based Franklin Inc has invested 0.07% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 38,878 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.06% or 33,678 shares. Sandy Spring Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Torray holds 1.79% or 201,001 shares. Motco has invested 0% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management holds 17,384 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. 326 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry (Ca). Natl Pension holds 0.06% or 220,894 shares.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $298.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 5,650 shares to 3,790 shares, valued at $768,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,168 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).