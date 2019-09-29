Popular (Put) (BPOP) Holder Citadel Advisors Has Lifted Stake by $1.47 Million as Stock Rose; As Dsp Group (DSPG) Share Price Rose, Raging Capital Management Lowered by $17.26 Million Its Position

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc (DSPG) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 1.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.65% . The hedge fund held 939,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.49M, down from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 33,714 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – CURRENTLY HAS 40 PCT STAKE IN JV, WHICH MANAGES, MARKETS A RANGE OF CO-BRANDED MUTUAL FUNDS IN INDIA; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 30/04/2018 – DSP Group 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 17/05/2018 – Boston Biomedical, Inc. Announces Presentations for Investigational Agents Napabucasin and DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*) to be Feat; 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Expands Marketing Team; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK: STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock exits mutual fund venture with India’s DSP Group; 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (Put) (BPOP) by 178.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 27,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 42,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 288,138 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 80.04 million shares or 2.63% less from 82.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has 548,705 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Amer Int Grp Incorporated reported 1,543 shares stake. 88,036 were reported by Century. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 5,476 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc Inc Inc reported 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 65,285 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has 112,595 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Limited Co has 1.8% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 0% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 2,394 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 18,700 shares. Alps Advisors holds 0% or 7,054 shares in its portfolio. 293,383 are held by Voya Invest Ltd Co. Martingale Asset Management Lp holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 850,219 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 35,643 shares. 36,311 are owned by Kames Capital Public Ltd Com.

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Popular’s Stock To Thrive As Puerto Rico Recovers – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Falling Estimates & Price Mean for Popular (BPOP) – Nasdaq” published on October 05, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Loyal Payers Announce Quarterly Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Popular (BPOP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (Put) (NYSE:GPC) by 41,600 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Frontdoor Inc (Put) by 90,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,100 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (Call).

Analysts await DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSPG’s profit will be $1.60M for 49.96 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by DSP Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “DSP Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DSP Group Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Time Change – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “DSP Group Extends its Collaboration with Technicolor to Bring Voice Enabled Solutions to Market – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DSP Group’s SmartVoice Tech Enables Alexa Voice Experiences in New Lenovoâ„¢ Smart Tabs – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OPPO’s Breeno Assistant in Reno Smartphone is Powered by DSP Group’s SmartVoice Technology – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $591.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (NYSE:UAN) by 109,358 shares to 8.98M shares, valued at $36.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 103,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.