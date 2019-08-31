Popular Inc. (BPOP) and Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Comparison side by side

Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) and Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) are two firms in the Foreign Regional Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Popular Inc. 54 2.21 N/A 6.17 9.34 Woori Financial Group Inc. 35 0.00 N/A 7.18 4.63

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Popular Inc. and Woori Financial Group Inc. Woori Financial Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Popular Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Popular Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Woori Financial Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Popular Inc. and Woori Financial Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Popular Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 1.3% Woori Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.17 beta means Popular Inc.’s volatility is 17.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Woori Financial Group Inc.’s 0.65 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Popular Inc. and Woori Financial Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Popular Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Woori Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Popular Inc.’s average target price is $66, while its potential upside is 25.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.8% of Popular Inc. shares and 0.6% of Woori Financial Group Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Popular Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 57% are Woori Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Popular Inc. 1.97% 4.58% 0.75% 4.75% 14.41% 21.9% Woori Financial Group Inc. -7.22% -9.32% -5.83% -9.5% -24.79% -21.04%

For the past year Popular Inc. has 21.9% stronger performance while Woori Financial Group Inc. has -21.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Popular Inc. beats Woori Financial Group Inc.

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers. In addition, the company provides financial advisory, investment banking, investment and securities brokerage, and insurance and reinsurance services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and occupied approximately 63 branch premises and other facilities in Puerto Rico; and 62 offices comprising 6 owned and 56 leased in New York, New Jersey, and Florida. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

Woori Bank Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations in South Korea. It operates through six segments: Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Capital Markets, Credit Card, and Other Operations. The company accepts demand, time, saving, and installment deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides financial and real estate advisory, electronic banking, automated telephone banking system, mobile banking, and online escrow services, as well as Win-CMS, an electronic cash management system and in-house banking platform; credit cards; and securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, asset securitization, and investment banking services. Further, it offers international banking services, including foreign exchange and dealing, import and export-related services, offshore lending, syndicated loans, and foreign currency securities investment, as well as commercial banking services to retail and corporate customers; and asset management services, such as trust management, and trustee and custodian services relating to securities investment trusts. Additionally, the company is involved in the management of National Housing Urban Fund; and development and maintenance of system software, as well as in bancassurance, private equity, finance, and other credit finance credit information businesses. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total of 894 branches and offices in Korea; and 22 branches and offices internationally. Woori Bank Co., Ltd. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.