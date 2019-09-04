Popular (BPOP) to pay $0.30 on Oct 1, 2019; Echo Global Logistics Has 0.95 Sentiment

Echo Global Logistics Inc (ECHO) investors sentiment is 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither positive nor negative, as only 73 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 77 cut down and sold their equity positions in Echo Global Logistics Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 45.55 million shares, up from 25.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Echo Global Logistics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 60 Increased: 50 New Position: 23.

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) is expected to pay $0.30 on Oct 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:BPOP) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. Popular Inc’s current price of $51.53 translates into 0.58% yield. Popular Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 23, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 379,656 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking services and products primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company has market cap of $4.98 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products. It has a 8.78 P/E ratio. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for 337,620 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc owns 76,457 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Asset Management Inc has 0.92% invested in the company for 458,598 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James & Associates Llc has invested 0.88% in the stock. Ami Asset Management Corp, a California-based fund reported 375,763 shares.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $534.74 million. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. It has a 21.68 P/E ratio. The firm offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

Analysts await Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 30.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.49 per share. ECHO’s profit will be $9.28M for 14.41 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Echo Global Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.03% EPS growth.

