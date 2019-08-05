Popular (BPOP) Stock Price Rose While Price Michael F Lowered Holding; Family Management Position In Facebook (FB) Was Has Lifted

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 2,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 14,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 12,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $183.78. About 6.98M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – “It is categorically untrue that Cambridge Analytica has never used Facebook data,” says whistleblower; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN FACEBOOK USERS ‘LIKELY TO BE AFFECTED’: DATA REGULATOR; 11/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is `inevitable’; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK – COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS NO IMPACT ON REVENUE EXPECTED FROM AUDITS OF THIRD-PARTY APP DEVELOPERS – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Facebook to clearly label political advertising in Britain; 28/04/2018 – Facebook’s Messenger Kids is getting a sleep mode. Via @verge:; 06/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Facebook data center to have formal announcement Wednesday; 20/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Mark Zuckerberg AWOL From Facebook’s Data Leak Damage Control Session; 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Boston Metro: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (BPOP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 265,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Popular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 136,693 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$52.06, Is Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Popular (BPOP) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Popular (BPOP) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kames Cap Public Ltd Company invested in 29,366 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sei Co has 90,598 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap LP has invested 0.05% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Alps Advisors stated it has 7,426 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 196,855 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 132,907 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Incorporated stated it has 328,702 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Jacobs Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3.61% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 349,900 shares. Maverick owns 96,960 shares. Jefferies Group Lc accumulated 30,790 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 79,753 shares. 3,900 are held by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 78,500 shares to 711,000 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banc Of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 37,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (CWGL).

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.59M for 8.19 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 7,020 shares to 33,309 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 35,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,524 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.