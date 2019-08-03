Popular (BPOP) Shareholder Price Michael F Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Rose; Calamos Advisors Increases Stake in Texas Instruments (TXN)

Calamos Advisors Llc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc bought 2,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 164,831 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.48M, up from 161,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $121.82. About 7.24 million shares traded or 49.10% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Popular Inc. (BPOP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 265,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Popular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 411,405 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. 14,749 shares were sold by CARP DANIEL A, worth $1.53 million on Friday, February 8. The insider XIE BING sold $922,762.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 50,343 shares to 48,525 shares, valued at $10.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 122,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsrs has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Argent has invested 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.13% or 10,570 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.39% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 14,436 shares. Northeast Consultants accumulated 15,630 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Lc has 0.23% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Roffman Miller Assoc Pa has invested 3.38% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Lc has 17,110 shares. Fayez Sarofim & owns 2.85M shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 1.6% or 3.92M shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Finance Corporation, New York-based fund reported 4,675 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Strs Ohio invested in 0.4% or 822,474 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) stated it has 40,980 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 4,083 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $216,512 activity.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:AMID) by 98,506 shares to 874,005 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (CWGL) by 46,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Management Service Inc invested in 3,218 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 10,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta has 100,500 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr Incorporated holds 0.08% or 4,192 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 88,160 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Us National Bank De holds 0% or 3,474 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Lsv Asset Management invested in 559,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 702,045 were reported by Prudential Financial Incorporated. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 2.94M shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 846,370 shares. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3.61% or 349,900 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) or 83,492 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 30,000 shares.

