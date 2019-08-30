Popular (BPOP) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Point72 Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Burlington Stores (BURL) Position as Shares Rose

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 64,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 391,202 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.29M, down from 455,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.63B market cap company. The stock increased 18.55% or $32.15 during the last trading session, reaching $205.42. About 5.05M shares traded or 433.64% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q EPS $3.47; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 16,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 257,933 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 437,455 shares to 648,998 shares, valued at $102.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 1.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc holds 4,837 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Eagle Asset has invested 0.59% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). State Teachers Retirement holds 5,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs holds 89,329 shares. Korea Inv invested in 64,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.02% or 410,610 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Com, a Washington-based fund reported 130,406 shares. Mariner Lc owns 5,223 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc reported 50 shares. Shellback Cap LP accumulated 135,157 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 1,413 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Scout Invests holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 26,725 shares.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $83.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 51,334 shares to 95,070 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 18.84% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.38 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.52M for 7.98 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

