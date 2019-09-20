Popular (BPOP) Shareholder Foster & Motley Has Boosted Stake by $588,924; Autozone (AZO) Holding Has Upped by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Autozone Inc. (AZO) by 15.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 607 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 4,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, up from 3,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1168.88. About 46,334 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 225.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 10,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 15,751 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $854,000, up from 4,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.57. About 21,087 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $646.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firsttrust Nasdaq Tech. (QTEC) by 89,196 shares to 145,740 shares, valued at $12.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 5,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,548 shares, and cut its stake in Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantum Mngmt invested in 369 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 38,601 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company has invested 0.21% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 47,424 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.31% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 24,800 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Td Asset Management holds 16,641 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division has 788 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bokf Na owns 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 804 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation reported 8,259 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Gsa Ptnrs Llp reported 900 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Interstate Financial Bank accumulated 80 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $713.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 3,147 shares to 20,634 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust Etf (IAU) by 894,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,411 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).