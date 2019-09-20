Popular (BPOP) Shareholder Clover Partners LP Has Upped Its Holding; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder Glenview Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 282,522 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 548,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $139.15M, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $84.63. About 1.25M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16 million for 13.39 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 1.87 million shares to 3.24 million shares, valued at $182.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 626,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).