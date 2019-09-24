Popular (BPOP) Shareholder Clover Partners LP Has Raised Stake; Corbyn Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (LKQ) by $324,142 as Valuation Declined

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 260,331 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (LKQ) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 12,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 302,181 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, down from 314,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 1.01M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.77M for 13.64 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

